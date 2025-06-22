Community Mourns Decker Sisters at Emotional Memorial in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — Hundreds gathered at Rocky Reach Park on Friday evening to honor the Decker sisters, Olivia, 5, Paityn, 9, and Evelyn, 8, who lost their lives in a tragic incident earlier this month.

The memorial began shortly before 7:30 p.m. with remarks from John Bratton, a close family friend. “This community, all of you have been a beacon on the darkest night,” he said, leading attendees in a prayer.

Tyler Scharlau, a YMCA coordinator and substitute teacher who knew the girls, described their impact on those around them. “They were sisters, teammates, and best friends. They made each other laugh and filled the world with love,” he said, highlighting Paityn’s compassionate spirit.

Bratton fondly recalled Paityn’s character, noting, “Paityn still loved to hold her mom’s hand in public. She understood fairness and worked hard in sports.”

Andrea Locke, a family friend, remembered Evelyn as a gifted dancer who shared her passion with her sisters. “Evelyn was a friend to everybody… because she really cared,” she remarked.

Steve Wilkinson, the girls’ grandfather, shared heartfelt memories of Olivia. “She taught me about kindness,” he said, recalling their joyful “smile sessions.”

The emotional highlight of the evening came when their mother, Whitney Decker, spoke about her daughters’ experiences following her divorce. “I hope you are all able to do a version of three feelings with your loved ones… They were incredible,” she said, prompting a standing ovation from the crowd.

The memorial, illuminated by flickering candles along the river, served as a somber yet uplifting tribute to the girls, who are remembered for their love and compassion.

Travis Decker, the girls’ father, is accused of being responsible for their deaths, but no mention was made of him during the memorial.