News
Community Mourns the Loss of Beloved Troy Police Commander Terence P. Kiernan
Troy, MI – Terence P. Kiernan, a dedicated police officer and beloved family man, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2025, at the age of 68.
Kiernan was the cherished husband of the late Christine Kiernan. He was also predeceased by his parents, Edward and Dorothy Kiernan, as well as his nephew, Thomas Murray. He is survived by his stepdaughter and son-in-law Brittany and Nick Stensen, sisters Patricia O’Connell and Jane Oliver, brother Edward Kiernan, nephew Dan Murray, and his adored granddaughter, Sloane.
For over 35 years, Kiernan served as a police officer with the Birmingham Police Department, rising to the rank of Commander before his retirement in 2015. He was known for his passion for helping others and dedicated his career to community service.
Outside of his law enforcement career, Kiernan enjoyed cooking and was an avid watcher of the Food Network, always eager to try new recipes. He found immense joy in the Florida sunshine, particularly when spending time with his granddaughter.
A visitation for family and friends will take place on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Mandziuk Funeral Home from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. On Wednesday, July 30, Kiernan will be instate at the funeral home from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM, followed by a processional to White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, MI, where a funeral service will commence at 11:00 AM.
