Community Mourns as Murder Investigation Uncovers Shocking Truth

Columbia, Missouri – The sudden death of 23-year-old Jesse James Valencia has left the Columbia community in shock. Valencia, a college student and model, was found dead on June 5, 2004, near his apartment. Authorities discovered he had been brutally murdered, prompting a homicide investigation.

Valencia was born on February 22, 1981, in Danville, Kentucky. He grew up in a close-knit family with two sisters, Maria and Rachel. Valencia was talented and ambitious, pursuing modeling while studying pre-law and journalism at the University of Missouri. He was a member of Doctors Fork Baptist Church and embraced his identity as an openly gay man.

When investigators arrived at the crime scene, they found that Valencia had suffered severe injuries, including a slashed throat and strangulation marks. The investigation led to a search for possible motives and suspects. A key witness, Andy Schermerhorn, contacted police, alleging that Steven Arthur Rios, a police officer, had a sexual relationship with Valencia.

Schermerhorn identified Rios in a lineup, stating that he was involved with Valencia and forced him into a threesome. Although Rios denied involvement in the murder, he admitted to having sex with Valencia. Reports indicated that Rios had previously encountered Valencia at a party and had made an inappropriate deal to dismiss charges against him in exchange for sexual favors. Tensions escalated when Valencia demanded that the charges be dropped, leading to a confrontation that resulted in his death.

Rios was arrested on July 1, 2004, charged with first-degree murder. During the trial, prosecutors focused on his motive for the killing, while Rios’ defense claimed Valencia’s lifestyle made him an unreliable witness. Rios was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison in 2005.

After a retrial in 2008, Rios was convicted of second-degree murder and received a life sentence plus an additional 23 years. The case drew widespread attention, illuminating the complexities of relationships and trauma in the LGBTQ+ community.

Eagar to understand the case further, NBC‘s ‘Dateline: Before Daylight’ aired an episode detailing Valencia’s life, murder, and the aftermath. The show sheds light on the impact of his tragic death and the ensuing investigation, which revealed the depths of betrayal and heartbreak.