Community Mourns NHL Players Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau during Emotional Funeral

Funeral services for NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were held at Saint Mary Magdalen Church in Media, where hundreds gathered to pay their respects.

The Gaudreau brothers tragically lost their lives after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bicycles in Salem County, New Jersey.

Johnny Gaudreau, affectionately known as ‘Johnny Hockey,’ played for the Columbus Blue Jackets. His brother Matthew was also remembered as a beloved family member and friend.

Both wives of the deceased brothers spoke with deep emotion and love, highlighting the special bond they shared with their husbands. Madeleine Gaudreau, Matthew’s wife, expressed her heartbreak and noted that she had been feeling trapped in a nightmare since the tragedy.

Madeleine, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, shared her feelings of loss, stating, ‘Some days the thought of this new reality is debilitating, but mostly I just miss Matt.’

John’s wife, Meredith, also shared her sorrow, revealing that she is nine weeks pregnant with their third child. She described her husband as her soulmate and the best father. ‘I look at it as the ultimate blessing,’ she said of their growing family.

During the services, a slideshow depicting the brothers’ lives played on a nearby video screen, drawing tears from the audience as they remembered Johnny and Matthew in happier times.

Meredith emphasized her commitment to raising their children in a loving environment, stating, ‘I promise to have baby Johnny on skates soon and to be a dedicated hockey mom.’

The Columbus Blue Jackets took the step to livestream the funeral service to allow fans and supporters to join in the mourning.

The Gaudreau family has received significant support from the community in the wake of this tragedy. Madeleine expressed her pride in being part of the Gaudreau family, highlighting the unwavering bond between the brothers.

‘You did not hear one name without the other, they were so extremely proud of each other,’ she remarked, reinforcing the idea that they will always be remembered together.

In connection with the incident, a man named Scott Higgins, 43, has been charged in the crash that claimed the lives of the Gaudreau brothers.

New Jersey State Police stated that the tragedy occurred when Higgins struck the brothers from behind while they were cycling in Oldmans Township. A pretrial hearing for Higgins is scheduled for Friday, September 13.