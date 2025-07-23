Community Mourns Passing of Beloved Mother and Grandmother

Troy, MI — Family and friends are gathering to honor the life of a beloved mother and grandmother, who passed away on July 21, 2025, at the age of 74.

The late resident was recognized for her unconditional love and support as the mother of Casey McIntosh and the late Jeff Rees. She was also a cherished grandmother to Hope McIntosh and is remembered for her kindness and warmth.

She was the beloved wife of the late Lyn and leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire her loved ones. Her siblings, Gary Becht and Kim Kehoe, also survive her, and they reflect on happy memories of her life.

The family invites friends to pay their respects on Thursday from 3:30 p.m. until the service beginning at 6:30 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons, located at 2600 Crooks Rd., Troy. The family acknowledges the deep sense of loss felt by many and appreciates the community’s support during this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Jeff Rees Memorial Scholarship at Oakland Community College, which aims to help students in need. Online condolences and memories can be shared at AJDesmond.com.

The community extends its condolences to the family during this difficult time.