Community Mourns Tragic Death of Hopena Pokipala in Waimanalo Crash
WAIMANALO, Hawaii — The community is grieving the loss of 30-year-old Fullerton “Hopena” Pokipala, who died on Saturday night after a car crash in Waimanalo. Pokipala’s uncle, Clif Botelho, remembered him as an ‘ambassador of aloha.’
‘Hopena was selfless and generous,’ Botelho said. ‘He was the epitome of love and aloha, always giving his shirt off his back to make the world a better place. I’m at a loss. My ohana is at a loss.’
According to police, Pokipala was driving a utility task vehicle northbound on Hihimanu Street around 8 p.m. when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Kalanianaole Highway. He collided with a 74-year-old motorist traveling eastbound, which caused his UTV to roll over.
Police reported that Pokipala was thrown from the vehicle and transported to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition before passing away.
Pokipala had recently married former Miss Hawaii and Miss Hawaii USA Allie Chu. The couple was planning a formal wedding reception in March. ‘He and Allie were doing amazing things and had the dream of being together forever,’ Botelho shared. ‘We take peace in knowing that Hopena was able to marry the love of his life.’
After earning a bachelor’s degree in international business and marketing from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Pokipala launched an oyster shucking business named Oysters Hawaii with his wife. He was also involved in local politics, having run for the state House last year.
‘He was a young man with so much potential,’ Botelho said. ‘He was a light, a beacon. You could never tell Hopena no.’
In addition to his business, Pokipala worked as a longshoreman. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union expressed their sorrow, stating, ‘We are heartbroken by the loss of Hopena, a true light in our lives. His heart was pure, and he lived fully, loved deeply, and brought joy to every moment.’
Outside of work, Pokipala was passionate about the ocean, enjoying paddling and surfing. ‘He was a thrill-seeker who surfed some of the biggest waves,’ Botelho added.
A memorial of lei and flowers now marks the crash site, where friends and family gathered to pay their respects. Botelho expressed gratitude for the community’s support: ‘I thank all the people that reached out to our ohana and offered their thoughts and prayers. He’s going to be greatly missed, not just to our ohana, but the world really lost a good one.’
The Honolulu medical examiner ruled Pokipala’s death accidental, raising Oahu’s traffic fatality count to 62 this year, more than double compared to last year.
