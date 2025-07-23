Community Rallies After Restaurant Owner Detained by ICE

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A community in Lackawanna County is expressing outrage after Nasiario Damian Contreras, the owner of Leonor’s restaurant, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last week. The restaurant, known for its hearty meals and welcoming atmosphere, has seen a steady stream of customers since it opened in 2019.

Customers were shocked when news broke about the detention of Contreras, who is seen as a pillar of the Moscow community. “You can’t get a parking spot or a seat in this place. He comes out and checks on you while you’re eating,” said local patron Ken Scott.

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside the restaurant to voice their concerns about Contreras’ sudden arrest. “He’s such a pillar in the community, and to see him just taken away like that, you know,” said Tony Jordan from Roaring Brook Township.

In a show of support, more than 300 letters were notarized and sent on Contreras’ behalf. Many customers described how he goes above and beyond to connect with them during their visits, leaving a lasting impression. “You come here for a good meal, and most people leave as friends. He’s always coming around, talking to everybody. Give you a hug and a handshake,” Jordan added.

Contreras emigrated to the United States from Mexico at the age of 17. According to an attorney working with his family, he has lived in the country for 23 years and had legal status until a prior attorney neglected to file necessary paperwork.

Supporters are advocating for his release, arguing that he has contributed positively to the community. “They should leave people alone who don’t do anything. Go after criminals, he’s not,” Scott remarked. The White House has acknowledged an increase in ICE arrests under President Trump, with current reports indicating nearly 57,000 individuals in ICE detention, two-thirds of whom have no criminal convictions.

Despite being detained, Contreras’ supporters maintain that he has built more than just a restaurant; he has fostered a close-knit community that refuses to back down. “They’re pulling people away who epitomize the American dream. You come here, you work hard, you improve yourself. You make jobs for your family, you make jobs for others, as well. And then it’s not good enough for somebody,” said Jordan.

Currently, Contreras is being held at the Pike County Correctional Facility. Newswatch 16 has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for more information regarding his case. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.