News
Community Remembers Beloved DJ Jackson at Celebration of Life
St. George, Utah — Darryl Lamont Jackson Jr., fondly known as DJ, passed away on June 26, 2025, at the age of 36. The community is coming together to celebrate his life on July 11.
Born prematurely in Los Angeles on September 4, 1988, DJ overcame many challenges. He weighed just 2 pounds, 12 ounces at birth but grew to be a beacon of hope for those around him. Raised in Compton, California, he moved to St. George at age 15, where he found his spiritual home.
DJ was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Baptized on January 21, 2005, he never missed a sacrament meeting, showcasing his unwavering faith and commitment. In 2024, he received his endowment at the Cedar City Temple and served as an ordinance worker, sharing peace and purpose with church members.
Dressed in white or light colors as he wished, family and friends will gather for a funeral service at Spilsbury Mortuary. The viewing is set for 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m.
DJ is survived by his mother Michell Hall, siblings, and beloved cousins. He was known for his infectious laughter and vibrant spirit, often speaking about celebrating life rather than mourning death.
In lieu of flowers, donations are accepted to help cover funeral costs. DJ’s light and love will continue to shine in the hearts of those who knew him.
The arrangements are made by Spilsbury Mortuary, where friends and family can also sign DJ’s online memorial.
