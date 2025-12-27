News
Community Searches for Missing 19-Year-Old on Christmas Eve
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Family and friends are desperately searching for 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos, who has been missing since Christmas Eve. She was last seen outside her home in the 11000 block of Caspian Spring around 6:58 a.m. on December 24, 2025.
Camila was captured on a neighbor’s surveillance video shortly before 7 a.m., reportedly near her vehicle with its lights on. However, the video ends without showing where she went afterward. Her mother, Rosario Olmos, recounted that she woke up after spending the night with Camila and found her daughter missing.
“I called her cell phone, but it was turned off and left on the bed,” Rosario Olmos said. “I thought I would find her walking, like other times, but she wasn’t there.” After failing to locate her, Rosario contacted the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) to report her daughter missing.
Friends and family have mobilized for an extensive search, including putting up missing person flyers and scouring nearby areas. More than 100 people joined in the search on Christmas Day. “It’s been so stressful,” said Maribel Mendoza, a relative. “We love her and want her back.”
Camila’s father, Alfonso Mendoza, mentioned that family members even drove 17 hours from California to assist in the search. “We won’t stop looking for her, we want her to come back,” he said. Camila is described as approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black North Face hoodie, blue shorts, and white shoes.
Authorities are urging anyone with information on Camila’s whereabouts to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 or the Missing Persons Unit via email at [email protected]. The community is asked to pray for her safe return, echoing Rosario Olmos’s heartfelt plea: “Bring her back to me.”
