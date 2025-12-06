Sports
Como Aims for Upset Against Inter Milan in Serie A Clash
San Siro, Italy – Como seeks to extend their impressive unbeaten streak in Serie A when they face Inter Milan today at 17:00 GMT. Como is only three points behind Inter in the standings.
Cesc Fabregas, Como’s coach, emphasized the importance of this match, noting that it reflects the team’s growth and desire to compete at the highest level. “It is an important match for us, part of a process in growing the maturity and culture,” he stated.
Como has shown significant improvement this season, claiming 11 consecutive matches without a loss. The return of Ivan Smolcic from suspension boosts their lineup, though they will be without key players Sergi Roberto and Edoardo Goldaniga.
Fabregas praised his team’s recent performance, particularly their 5-1 victory over Torino, and highlighted their need to press Inter’s key players, including Hakan Calhanoglu and Alessandro Bastoni. “We aim to identify the ‘engine’ of the opposing team and disrupt their plays,” he added.
Interestingly, both Fabregas and rising star Nico Paz were pursued by Inter during the last summer transfer window, but Como management retained them. Fabregas expressed confidence in Paz’s abilities, aiming for the young talent to shine in a competitive atmosphere.
The anticipation is palpable as fans await kickoff at San Siro, where Como aims to challenge one of Italy’s top teams. With a determined mindset, Fabregas and his squad plan to make a statement in this critical match.
