Sports
Como Football Club to Aid Flood Victims in Local Community
MILAN, Italy – Como Football Club will donate all proceeds from Wednesday’s Coppa Italia match against Sassuolo to help the local community recover from severe flood damage. The announcement was made by manager Cesc Fabregas on Monday.
The flooding occurred after torrential rain caused Lake Como to overflow, leading to significant water damage in the city center. Streets were submerged, vehicles were partially covered, and many homes and businesses faced destruction.
Fabregas shared his sentiments on Instagram, stating, “The club will donate all the proceeds from the Italian Cup match against Sassuolo… to support the local community during this difficult time.” He expressed his sorrow over the devastation, saying, “Seeing our beautiful lake flood and the damage it has brought is heartbreaking. Como is more than just a city to me; it is home, family, and community. To all the people, families, and businesses affected, please know you are not alone.”
Fabregas, who retired as a player in 2023 after joining Como, took on the managerial role there following a successful term as assistant coach that helped the team gain promotion to Serie B. His commitment to the community has garnered respect from fans and players alike.
In other news, former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and two other ex-directors received suspended prison sentences for accounting irregularities while overseeing the club between 2019 and 2021. The situation has brought attention to ongoing issues within Italian football.
Recent Posts
- NBA Star D’Angelo Russell Engaged to Laura Ivaniukas
- New Golden Bachelor Mel Owens Set to Shine in Season 2
- Calls for War Crimes Charges Against Albania’s Chief Rabbi Yoel Kaplan
- Jessica Sanchez Delivers Powerful Performance on AGT Finale
- Guardians vs. Tigers Game Delayed by Rain at Progressive Field
- Diego Cocca Returns to Estadio Universitario Amidst Controversy
- Tigers Collapsing; Guardians Roaring Back in AL Central Race
- Cubs’ Matt Shaw Criticized for Missing Game to Attend Memorial Service
- New ‘Law & Order’ Series Launches in the U.S. Following Canadian Success
- Red Sox’s Garrett Crochet Aims for Milestone 200 Innings vs. Blue Jays
- River Plate Faces Palmeiras in Copa Libertadores Quarterfinal Rematch
- Mets Rally for Dramatic Win, Eyes on Postseason Return
- Nintendo Launches Fire Emblem Shadows with Unique Gameplay Features
- Guardians Surge to Tie AL Central Amid Tigers’ Collapse
- Big Brother Season 27 Double Eviction Results: Who Went Home?
- Red Sox Face Blue Jays as Playoff Race Heats Up
- Big Brother Season 27: Double Eviction Sparks Drama Among Houseguests
- Inter Miami Faces NYCFC in Crucial Playoff Showdown
- Grêmio Hosts Botafogo in Postponed Brazilian Championship Clash
- Universidad de Chile Aims for Semifinals in Copa Sudamericana Match