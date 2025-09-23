Como Football Club to Aid Flood Victims in Local Community

MILAN, Italy – Como Football Club will donate all proceeds from Wednesday’s Coppa Italia match against Sassuolo to help the local community recover from severe flood damage. The announcement was made by manager Cesc Fabregas on Monday.

The flooding occurred after torrential rain caused Lake Como to overflow, leading to significant water damage in the city center. Streets were submerged, vehicles were partially covered, and many homes and businesses faced destruction.

Fabregas shared his sentiments on Instagram, stating, “The club will donate all the proceeds from the Italian Cup match against Sassuolo… to support the local community during this difficult time.” He expressed his sorrow over the devastation, saying, “Seeing our beautiful lake flood and the damage it has brought is heartbreaking. Como is more than just a city to me; it is home, family, and community. To all the people, families, and businesses affected, please know you are not alone.”

Fabregas, who retired as a player in 2023 after joining Como, took on the managerial role there following a successful term as assistant coach that helped the team gain promotion to Serie B. His commitment to the community has garnered respect from fans and players alike.

