Como Hosts Udinese in Exciting Serie A Clash

Como, Italy – On January 3, 2026, Como 1907 will host Udinese at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in a crucial Serie A matchup. The game features two of the league’s top scorers, Nicolas Paz with six goals and Keinan Davis with five goals, as both teams look to kick off the new year with a win.

Como is coming off a strong 3-0 victory against US Lecce on December 27, where they secured the win with ten shots compared to Lecce’s nine. This win lifted the club to sixth place in the Serie A table.

Meanwhile, Udinese ended the year with a 1-1 draw against Lazio, managing to salvage a point in the final moments thanks to Davis’s equalizer. They currently sit in 11th place, hoping to regain form after struggling in recent away matches.

Como’s recent performances have shown promise, especially at home where they remain unbeaten this season. With a record of six wins and three draws, the Lariani have not conceded a goal at Sinigaglia since October, boasting six clean sheets in their last ten outings.

Head coach Cesc Fàbregas expressed confidence ahead of the match, emphasizing the team’s growth and their determination to take on Udinese’s physically dominant side. “We have what it takes to cause them problems, and we will try to do that tomorrow,” he said.

Historically, Como has the advantage in home matches against Udinese, with five out of their six Serie A wins coming at home, including a decisive 4-1 victory last season. Conversely, Udinese has struggled on the road, having lost four of their last six away fixtures.

Training issues plague Udinese, as they come into the match looking to solidify their defense and find more consistency in front of goal. Coach Kosta Runjaic noted the need for improvement, especially in away games.

With both squads looking to make a statement as the new year begins, fans can expect a thrilling contest at the shores of Lake Como. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. ET.