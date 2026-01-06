Como 1907 Opens Ticket Sales for Match Against Pisa on January 6, 2026

Pisa, Italy — Como 1907 announced that ticket sales for their upcoming away match against Pisa will begin at 3:00 PM today, December 30, 2025. This match takes place as part of Matchday 19 of Serie A Enilive, scheduled for January 6, 2026, at Arena Garibaldi–Romeo Anconetani Stadium in Pisa.

Tickets will be available for purchase until January 5, 2026, at 7:00 PM. Fans must possess a supporter card for the purchase. The tickets can be bought online through the club’s official channels.

The match is critical for both teams, with Como currently positioned in sixth place in Serie A, while Pisa struggles, sitting at the bottom of the table. Como is hoping to continue their good form after recent back-to-back wins, while Pisa seeks to break their poor streak.

Pisa’s coach will miss key players, including Meister, due to an illness, and Vural is also sidelined with a knee injury. In contrast, Como welcomes back star players who had been unavailable for previous matches.

Though Como boasts a solid defensive record this season, Pisa is desperate for points as they attempt to avoid relegation after returning to the top flight.

The anticipation for this match builds as both teams prepare to fight for crucial points early in the new year.