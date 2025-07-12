WD-40 Company Reports Record Third-Quarter Sales

San Diego, California – WD-40 Company held its third-quarter earnings call on July 11, 2025, announcing record net sales of $156.9 million, a 1% increase from the same period last year.

The earnings call revealed optimism in the company’s performance, especially in maintenance products and digital commerce. WD-40 saw a 2% rise in sales of its maintenance products, now totaling $150.4 million for the quarter.

Year-to-date figures were encouraging, showing a 6% increase to $435.2 million. WD-40’s regional performance was strong, particularly in the Americas, where sales grew by 4%, and a notable 7% increase was seen in the U.S. for the WD-40 Multi-Use Product. Sales in the Asia-Pacific region also thrived, thanks to a 19% sales surge in China.

WD-40’s gross margin improved significantly, rising to 56.2% this quarter from 53.1% in the previous year, facilitated by higher average selling prices and lower input costs. E-commerce sales also climbed 11% year-to-date, indicating strong results from the company’s digital strategy.

Despite the successes, the EIMEA region faced a 5% drop in total sales during the quarter, particularly in Turkey and the Middle East, where operational changes disrupted sales. The overall cost of doing business has risen to 38% of net sales, up from 34% last year.

Looking ahead, WD-40 projects net sales growth between 6% and 9% for fiscal 2025, alongside operating incomes of $96 million to $101 million and diluted earnings per share estimated to range from $5.30 to $5.60. The company remains confident in its growth trajectory despite regional challenges.