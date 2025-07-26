Competitive Table Setting Surges in Popularity at OC Fair

Costa Mesa, California — The Orange County Fair is seeing a surprising rise in participants in its competitive table setting contest. This year, the event attracted over 60 entrants, up from fewer than 20 in 2019. The fair’s unique challenge has drawn attention from YouTubers and Emmy-winning designers eager to showcase their creativity.

Table setting, or tablescaping, is not about speed or food. Contestants pick themes, such as “Murder Mystery” and “Tropical Paradise,” and create elegant displays that reflect these concepts. Points are deducted if the place settings don’t align with the chosen menu. Veteran tablescaper Lisa Minsky shared her experience winning “Best of Division” this year, emphasizing the level of detail required for a successful entry.

“I never see any tables where people are just throwing stuff together,” said Minsky. “This is building, construction, sewing, planning.” Contestants have about four hours to set up before judges evaluate their work based on strict criteria, including a height limit and a ban on real food.

The judging process can be intense. Annie Morgan, a chef and judge for two years, compared the experience to being on a jury: “There are guidelines that the public doesn’t understand.” Morgan noted that judges often receive feedback from disappointed participants, highlighting the emotional stakes involved.

Prizes for top entries range from monetary rewards of $20 to $150 and include ribbons for categories like “Best Use of Color.” Contestants come for various reasons; some pursue recognition while others simply enjoy the creative process. “When you get started, it gets more fun as you go along,” Minsky added, reflecting on her four competitions.

Longtime tablescaper Tim Wyckoff discussed how the hobby provides an escape during difficult times. This year, he earned second place with a tiki-themed setup featuring an animatronic bird. “I’m like, ‘I built an animatronic. What’s next?’” he said, showcasing the innovative spirit behind this blossoming craft.

The Orange County Fair runs through August 17, offering visitors the chance to experience this unique competitive event.