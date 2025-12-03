No Compromise on Occupied Territories After Poutine-Witkoff Meeting

MOSCOW, Russia — A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Poutine and American emissary Steve Witkoff on Tuesday lasted nearly five hours but reached no compromise regarding the territories occupied by Russia in Ukraine. This discussion followed a plan from Washington to end nearly four years of conflict.

After the meeting, Kremlin diplomatic advisor Iouri Ouchakov stated that while some points had been agreed upon, “other points drew criticism.” He emphasized that a constructive discussion had taken place and both sides expressed willingness to continue their efforts.

Ouchakov classified the talks as “useful,” but noted that “there is still a lot of work to do” to reach an agreement. He remarked on the contentious issue of Russian-occupied territories, which constitute about 19% of Ukraine, saying, “no compromise solution has yet been chosen, but some American proposals can be discussed.”

The discussions took place as Russian forces have intensified their advancements on the front. Earlier in the day, Poutine threatened European countries, accusing them of trying to obstruct the American efforts to end the conflict. “We do not intend to wage war against Europe, but if Europe desires and initiates it, we are prepared,” he declared.

Following the meeting in Moscow, Witkoff and his accompanying party, which included Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of American President Donald Trump, might meet a Ukrainian delegation in Europe Wednesday. A source from Ukraine indicated that the country was open to this meeting, potentially to discuss further negotiations.

In related developments, Poutine reiterated that the city of Pokrovsk was “entirely in the hands of the Russian armed forces,” contradicting claims from Ukraine that fighting there continues. He invited journalists to visit Pokrovsk to verify the situation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the meeting, stating that Russia seemed to be using talks as a tactic to weaken sanctions against Moscow. He emphasized that Ukraine should not be sidelined in decisions impacting its future.