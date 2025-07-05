Conan Gray Hopes to Kiss Shawn Mendes This Year

NEW YORK, NY — Indie pop star Conan Gray jokingly expressed his hope to kiss fellow musician Shawn Mendes during a recent social media post. Gray, known for his song “Heather,” shared a screen recording of his notes app on July 3, showcasing his “2025 Kiss Count.” This light-hearted list included notable names from his career.

The first entry was Corey Fogelmanis, star of “My Life with the Walter Boys,” symbolizing a promising storyline of a blossoming gay romance. Following him was Tucker Pillsbury, better known as Role Model, who playfully kissed Gray during his set at last month’s Governors Ball in New York.

During the performance, Role Model invited Gray on stage to dance to his song “Sally When the Wine Runs Out,” making the moment memorable with an on-stage kiss. After that interaction, Gray added Mendes’ name to his list but quickly replaced it with Charli XCX, who he recently supported at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark.

In his notes, Gray jokingly exchanged Mendes for XCX while commenting on her performances, which often feature guest stars. Role Model humorously included XCX on his “Enemies List” in his own social media updates.

This isn’t the first time Gray has mentioned Mendes. In a 2019 interview with Capital Buzz, he playfully acknowledged that fans often say the two resemble each other and shared humorous advice for Mendes.

Gray’s supporters were thrilled last month by the portrayal of a gay romance in his music video for “This Song”. Fans expressed their appreciation, highlighting the significance of representation in his work. Conversely, Mendes has openly discussed his own sexuality in recent months, addressing the complexities surrounding it during various interviews.

Conan Gray is set to release his new album, “Wishbone,” on August 15.