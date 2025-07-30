Conan Gray Prepares for New Album and Tour Amid Exciting Giveaways

LOS ANGELES, CA – Singer-songwriter Conan Gray is set to release his new album, Wishbone, on August 15. Before the launch, he visited the Audacy studios for an exclusive check-in to discuss his music and upcoming events.

During the session, Gray reflected on the creative process behind Wishbone. “Over the past two years, I’ve been secretly writing songs. After shows in the basements of the venues, in the sheets of my hotel beds, in narrow gaps between tours,” he shared. “I’d come back home and write all the things I felt nobody wanted to hear. Maybe even the things I didn’t want people to hear.”

Gray emphasized how the music helped him navigate his identity during a transformative period in his twenties. “It felt like the music was reminding me who I am, at an experimental time in my twenties where ‘who I am’ had no definition at all,” he added.

The album features Gray’s collaboration with GRAMMY-winning producer Dan Nigro. In addition to the album release, Gray will kick off a tour starting this September.

B96 is giving fans a chance to see Conan Gray perform live at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheater on September 14, 2025. Listeners can tune in to Letty B for chances to win tickets between July 28 and August 1, with a total of five winners selected.

The giveaway requires participants to listen for a cue and call a designated number. Winners must comply with all COVID-19 regulations to claim their tickets, valued at approximately $79. The specific details of prize redemption will be provided upon selection.