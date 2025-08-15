Conan Gray Releases Introspective Album ‘Wishbone’ Amid Heartbreak

LOS ANGELES, CA — Pop star Conan Gray is set to release his fourth studio album, Wishbone, on August 15, 2025, via Republic Records. The album, inspired by a recent breakup, features 12 tracks that embody his journey through heartbreak and self-discovery.

Gray, who has built his career on songwriting about love and loss without having extensive dating experience, spent the last two years secretly penning over 300 songs. Only 12 made it onto Wishbone, marking an intimate and significant chapter in his artistic journey. “I make my best music when I’m a little uncomfortable with how much I’m revealing,” he noted in an interview.

The album reunites Gray with Grammy-winning producer Dan Nigro, who previously collaborated with him on his debut EP Sunset Season and albums Kid Krow and Superache. Gray described Nigro as a father figure in the music industry, emphasizing the supportive relationship that has shaped his career.

In a conversation over dinner at a London restaurant, Gray shared insights on his musical process. He explained how writing the album helped him confront emotions he often kept hidden. “What people hear on the album is what I’m not saying out loud,” he said, highlighting the tension between public persona and personal experience.

Wishbone challenges traditional pop norms and showcases Gray’s growth as an artist. The project explores themes of love, vulnerability, and self-acceptance. Songs like “My World” and “Nauseous” delve deeply into the emotional turmoil of relationships, while “This Song” serves as a poignant lead single that resonates with listeners.

Fans eagerly await the release, with a tour titled “The Wishbone Pajama Show” scheduled to follow, promising an immersive experience as Gray performs tracks from the new album along with fan favorites. As the anticipation builds, Gray’s journey from heartbreak to healing offers a relatable narrative for his audience.

With Wishbone, Conan Gray encapsulates the essence of youthful emotion combined with musical maturity, solidifying his place in the pop landscape.