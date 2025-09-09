Entertainment
Conan Stuns on 2025 VMAs Red Carpet in Unique Design
Newark, NJ — The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) had all the glitz and glamour you’d expect, but it was Conan who truly stole the show on the red carpet. The rising pop star dazzled fans and onlookers alike with a remarkable gown designed by Erik Charlotte.
The gown, a blend of sailor and pirate themes, featured a puff-sleeved jacket, a drop-waist corset top, and a layered ruffled skirt. Conan completed the look with striking white platform boots from Roker, and a matching hat, which perfectly complemented this year’s nautical theme.
Conan was not alone on the red carpet; he posed alongside his friend and music video collaborator, Corey, turning heads and sparking speculation about their relationship. Fans were thrilled to see the duo share the spotlight, and many took to social media to express their excitement.
Designer Erik Charlotte showered Conan with praise on Instagram, calling the look “major flowers.” He revealed that the entire outfit is “almost entirely” made of denim and weighs about 30 pounds. Erik’s creative vision clearly paid off, making a memorable statement at the event.
Walking a red carpet in such a heavy ensemble is no small feat, but Conan’s bold fashion choice undoubtedly made him a standout among the stars.
