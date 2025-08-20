2025/26 Concacaf W Champions Cup Set to Kick Off This August

MIAMI – The 2025/26 Concacaf W Champions Cup kicks off on August 19 with ten clubs vying for the title. This tournament not only crowns the best women’s club in the Concacaf region but also secures a spot in the 2027 FIFA Women’s Champions Cup and the 2028 FIFA Women’s Club World Cup.

The tournament features the second edition of the premier women’s club competition in the Concacaf region. The ten participating teams are: Vancouver Rise FC Academy (Canada), LD Alajuelense (Costa Rica), Alianza Women (El Salvador), Club América Femenil (Mexico), CF Monterrey (Mexico), CF Pachuca (Mexico), Chorrillo FC (Panama), NJ/NY Gotham FC (USA), Orlando Pride (USA), and Washington Spirit (USA).

The Group Stage of the competition will run from August 19 to October 16, 2025. It consists of five weeks of play, with each team competing in four matches: two at home and two away. The tournament’s Finals are scheduled for May 20-23, 2026.

After the successful inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup in 2024, the W Champions Cup aims to position itself as the top continental club championship. It includes the best clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

In the last edition, NJ/NY Gotham FC triumphed, beating Tigres UANL Femenil 1-0 to become the inaugural champions. The 2025/26 edition promises more thrilling matches as teams compete for glory and qualification in future FIFA tournaments.

The W Champions Cup will be broadcast in various formats, with CBS and ESPN handling English and Spanish coverage, respectively. Matches will also be streamed via corresponding platforms.

The competition continues to gain momentum, and with teams like Club América, Orlando Pride, and Pachuca involved, excitement is building for this year’s tournament.