Sports
Concacaf Clears Coach Jesse Marsch of Wrongdoing in Investigation
Houston, TX — Concacaf has announced the conclusion of its investigation into Canada Soccer coach Jesse Marsch, clearing him of any wrongdoing following allegations of misconduct toward officials. The decision was made public late Monday.
The disciplinary committee found no evidence that Marsch, who was serving a suspension due to a red card, violated any rules regarding suspended match officials. The investigation stemmed from incidents during Canada’s 6-0 victory over Honduras in the Gold Cup opener held in Vancouver.
Marsch, 51, missed the match on June 17 as well as a subsequent 1-1 draw against a rival team in Houston while under suspension. He is set to return to coaching for Tuesday’s final Group B match against El Salvador.
Concacaf revealed that the Canada Soccer Association was fined for breaching security protocols and failing to comply with anti-doping procedures. The fine amount remains undisclosed.
Despite being cleared of wrongdoing, Marsch expressed his concerns about the investigation, noting he viewed it as a misunderstanding. He emphasized his desire to move forward positively.
Canada Soccer acknowledged the findings and referred to the breaches as minor. They explained that the infractions primarily occurred due to a last-minute illness affecting staff and timing issues related to the doping control protocols.
Canada, ranked 30th in the FIFA World Rankings, aims to end the group stage strongly against El Salvador, who is currently ranked 81st.
