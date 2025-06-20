Sports
Concacaf Investigates Canada Coach Jesse Marsch for Violations
Toronto, Canada — The Canadian Soccer Association and head coach Jesse Marsch are under investigation by Concacaf after allegations of rules violations and the use of offensive language during Canada’s 6-0 Gold Cup victory on Tuesday.
Marsch, who was not on the sidelines for the game due to a suspension from receiving a red card in Canada’s previous match, the Nations League finals in March, faces serious scrutiny. Concacaf has stated that its Disciplinary Committee will review all evidence available, including official reports that suggest the CSA and Marsch disregarded regulations applicable to suspended match officials.
The committee is also investigating claims regarding offensive language directed toward Concacaf match officials. Marsch, 51, previously voiced that Canada has been treated with “disrespect” by these officials.
Marsch, a Wisconsin native, has a background as a player in Major League Soccer, with over 300 appearances for teams including the Chicago Fire and Chivas USA. He has previously coached the Montreal Impact and held positions in Europe with Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.
As the investigation unfolds, the implications for the CSA and Marsch remain significant, with potential consequences for both the organization and the coach.
