Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers Begin With Intense Matchups

PARAMARIBO, Suriname — The Concacaf confirmed the match schedule for the final round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which began last week. This crucial stage features 12 national teams divided into three groups of four.

The matches will take place during FIFA dates in September, October, and November 2025. The winners of each group will qualify for the World Cup, while the two best second-placed teams will advance to an intercontinental playoff.

Group A includes Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Suriname, while Group B features Jamaica, Curacao, Trinidad and Tobago, and Bermuda. Group C is made up of Costa Rica, Honduras, Haiti, and Nicaragua.

Guatemala is eager to qualify for its first World Cup, especially since Mexico, the United States, and Canada have already secured their spots as host nations. Matchday 1 included some unexpected outcomes, notably Guatemala’s home loss to El Salvador.

This week’s matches include Suriname vs. Panama on September 4 at 7:30 PM ET in Paramaribo, and Guatemala vs. El Salvador later that night. On September 5, Bermuda will face Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago will meet Curacao. Matches will also feature Haiti against Honduras and Nicaragua against Costa Rica.

In total, six matches are set for each week, leading to the third and fourth rounds on October 9 and 10. Final placements will be crucial as only the top teams will advance directly to the World Cup.

Following the first round, the standings are tightly contested; El Salvador leads Group A with three points, while Suriname and Panama each have one. Group B sees Jamaica taking the top spot with three points after a decisive 4-0 victory over Bermuda.

Thomas Christiansen, coach of Panama, emphasized the importance of securing three points in the upcoming match against Guatemala, highlighting their possession and offensive strategy as key areas for improvement. Guatemala’s coach Luis Fernando Tena expressed the need for composure and strategy to recover from their opening match loss.

Upcoming matches promise to be competitive, as teams battle not just for points, but for hope and determination to reach the World Cup in 2026.