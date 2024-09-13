World
Concerns Arise Over Detention of Binance Executive in Nigeria
The detention of Tigran Gambaryan, a U.S. citizen and executive at Binance, has raised serious concerns about due process and the rule of law in Nigeria. Despite being held in Nigerian custody since February 2024, Gambaryan’s case highlights the prevailing issues within the nation’s legal system.
Bail is often cited as the rule, whereas imprisonment is the exception in judicial proceedings. However, Gambaryan’s situation deviates from this norm. Serving as the head of Binance Financial Crime Compliance, he was detained after a meeting with Nigerian officials over compliance issues faced by Binance in the country. Since then, Gambaryan has been languishing in Kuje prison, charged with money laundering, a charge that has sparked controversy and debate regarding judicial overreach and fairness.
A viral video recently surfaced showing Gambaryan painfully making his way to a court hearing on crutches, which underscores concerns over his deteriorating health. The U.S. government has called for his release on humanitarian grounds, while his wife, Yuki, has accused Nigerian authorities of negligence.
The principle of ‘innocent until proven guilty’ seems to be compromised in Gambaryan’s indefinite detention without trial. The judicial practices in Nigeria, akin to other legal frameworks, are fundamentally grounded in fairness and justice. Nonetheless, prolonged detentions, as seen in this case, cast a stark shadow over these principles.
The case has garnered significant international attention, leading to calls for legal reforms within Nigeria to ensure transparency and efficiency in judicial proceedings. Advocates emphasize the need for action to restore trust and uphold justice in the country’s legal system.
