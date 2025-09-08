Concerns Grow Over Soldier Field’s Turf Ahead of Bears-Vikings Opener

Chicago, Illinois – As the Chicago Bears prepare to kick off their 2025 NFL season against the Minnesota Vikings, concerns are mounting over the condition of the playing field at Soldier Field. A new sod has been laid just over a week prior to the game, raising questions about its readiness for competitive play.

Soldier Field, home to the Bears, hosted five major concerts over Labor Day weekend, which included performances from popular bands like Oasis and System of a Down. With more than 250,000 attendees over five days, the field endured significant wear and tear, prompting the Chicago Park District and ASM Global to install fresh grass.

Despite these concerns, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is not overly worried about the sod. “This is professional football so our anticipation is the surface is going to be good enough to play on,” he stated. O’Connell emphasized the need for his team to adapt to the playing conditions.

Player reports from last year have added to the apprehension about the field. Bears left guard Teven Jenkins noted that the surface was “a little slippery in some parts, and then some parts were sticky,” during a preseason game held shortly after concerts in 2024. Bears kicker Cairo Santos remarked that the playing surface was “just a little loose” but expected it to improve by Week 1.

The fresh sod typically requires about 10 to 14 days to settle. With only seven days elapsed since installation, time may not be sufficient for the new grass to fully establish itself. Both teams are issued 7-stud cleats to prepare for potentially less-than-ideal conditions on the field.

Further complicating matters, weather forecast leading up to the game remains a factor, echoing concerns from last year’s preseason game, when rain negatively affected field quality.

As the preparations continue, both teams are gearing up to make their debut on a field whose condition has a significant history of impacting play.