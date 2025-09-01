Concerns Grow Over Switch 2 Port Performance Ahead of Launch

Seattle, WA — Just days before its launch on September 4, the performance of the upcoming Switch 2 port of Ubisoft‘s Outlaws is raising eyebrows among gaming fans. Attendees at PAX West recently got their first look at Kay Vess’ highly anticipated adventure, but early impressions are far from favorable.

Ubisoft has been discreet about releasing gameplay footage, showing only a brief clip during the console’s reveal last July. According to Steve Bowling from IGN, who experienced a hands-on demo of Outlaws, the game ran ‘pretty poorly’ on the Switch 2, struggling with both resolution and frame rates. He noted that the majority of the demo took place in a contained area, such as an early escape from an Imperial ship.

Bowling reported an ‘unstable, uncapped framerate’ that occasionally dropped below 30 frames per second. Even during a larger dogfight scene, he claimed that, despite some impressive visuals due to ray-traced lighting and DLSS, the overall appearance was ‘not remarkable.’

The concerning performance raises questions about whether the PAX West demo represents the final version of the game, as it is set to release only days later. Fans are worried that the numerous issues highlighted might lead to a rocky launch for Outlaws.

While some commenters express caution based on Bowling’s analysis, others are already countering with different opinions, suggesting that other footage available online portrays the game positively. The debate underscores the mixed sentiments among players, with some vowing to reserve judgement until they can try the game for themselves.

In light of the performance issues, Bowling’s sentiments warn of a potentially disappointing experience, managing expectations for eager gamers awaiting the Switch 2 version of Outlaws. As the launch date approaches, anticipation lingers, tempered by the critiques from PAX West.

As the gaming community prepares for the game’s release, many are left wondering if Ubisoft can turn things around and ensure a smooth launch.