Concerns Grow Over Unregulated Toddler Milks and Childhood Obesity

Charleston, Massachusetts — Toddler milks are unregulated in the United States and may contain excess added sugars linked to childhood obesity, according to experts. These drinks, targeting kids aged 1 to 3, offer misleading promises of nutritional benefits, raising alarms among health advocates.

US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has focused on infant formula regulations amid concerns about contaminants. However, toddler drinks—first introduced in the 1990s—are not subjected to the same scrutiny. Critics argue these expensive products do not offer necessary nutrition for young children.

“Cow’s milk is nutritionally adequate for nearly all children over 12 months,” said Dr. George Fuchs, a pediatric gastroenterology professor at the University of Kentucky. Dr. Fuchs, who coauthored a 2023 American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) report, stated that many parents are misled by marketing tactics promoting toddler drinks as essential.

Reports indicate that the average toddler consumes about 6 teaspoons of added sugar daily, significantly above the recommended limit of zero for children under two. The AAP warns that exposure to high sugar can lead to a preference for unhealthy foods, posing a risk for obesity.

Despite the absence of regulation governing toddler drinks, the Infant Nutrition Council of America claims they can help fill nutritional gaps for young children. However, many parents, like Damary Santana from Charleston, were attracted by the flashy packaging and marketing claims that promise health benefits.

“I wanted the best for my son and spent $35 to $45 for each can, believing it was essential,” Santana explained. She was shocked to learn from her pediatrician that these drinks provided no significant benefits for her children’s growth.

In response to growing concerns, Santana has become a plaintiff in a lawsuit against Abbott Nutrition, claiming deceptive advertising practices. Abbott’s spokesperson stated the company’s marketing claims for toddler milk are well-supported and denied that the lawsuit has any merit.

Joseph Rainer, attorney for the Public Health Advocacy Institute, stated, “Toddler milks are expensive, nutritionally unnecessary, and may be harmful due to added sugars.” The proposed lawsuit claims Abbott’s marketing misleads parents into thinking that toddler drinks are a necessary step in nutrition.

Experts have noted that the labeling of toddler drinks may easily confuse parents, leading them to choose inappropriate products for infants. There’s significant momentum behind calls for regulation of toddler milk marketing, with advocates pressing the FDA to consider implementing guidelines.

Recent discussions included recommendations to clearly label toddler drinks, indicating they are not suitable for infants. The AAP also suggested that these products should be kept away from infant formulas on store shelves.

As toddler milk sales continue to rise, experts highlight a growing public health concern. With the absence of regulations and marketing strategies that play on parental anxieties, many urge parents to exercise caution when deciding what to feed their children.