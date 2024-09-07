Concerns Grow for Packers Quarterback Jordan Love After Injury in Loss to Eagles

The Green Bay Packers returned to Wisconsin following a 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil, with concern surrounding the status of star quarterback Jordan Love. Love sustained an injury from a low tackle during a critical moment of the game while attempting to lead his team on a game-winning drive.

Head coach Matt LaFleur addressed the injury in a post-game interview with Larry McCarren of the Packers Radio Network, stating, “I don’t know. We’re waiting. Obviously very concerned about it. We’ll wait to find out when we do more tests.” This uncertainty was echoed by running back Josh Jacobs, who added, “We don’t know the severity of his injury, but hopefully he’s OK.”

According to reports from The Athletic‘s Matt Schneidman, Love was seen leaving the locker room under his own strength, albeit with a slight limp. Fortunately, he was not using crutches or a walking boot, which may suggest a less severe injury.

LaFleur also commented on the overall performance of the team, noting the numerous penalties that hindered their play. He described the game as a “slop fest,” emphasizing, “There are a lot of things to clean up. Definitely a sloppy game from us. There were some uncharacteristic things that we did as a staff, quite frankly, and that trickled down to our players.”

The Packers struggled offensively, managing to score only nine points off three turnovers and converting just one touchdown from four attempts in the red zone. In addition, the team was penalized a total of 10 times for 71 yards, significantly impacting their performance and momentum.

Love’s unfortunate injury occurred just six seconds before the final whistle, as he was hit by two Eagles defenders while attempting to pass the ball. Following the tackle, he remained on the field in pain until team doctors assisted him off. Backup quarterback Malik Willis, who joined the Packers at the end of August, took over for the final two plays but was unable to secure a completion, resulting in a sack that ended the game.

Despite the setback, wide receiver Christian Watson maintained an optimistic outlook, stating, “Whatever it is, I know he’s going to get through it. We’re going to get through it.” Love, who has recently signed a four-year, $220 million contract with the Packers, is counted on as a key player for the team moving forward.

Last year, Love thrived in his first full season as a starter, throwing for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He led the team to a postseason appearance and has shown significant promise as the quarterback for the future.