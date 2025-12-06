Concerns Over ICE Raids Loom Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Washington, DC – The leader of the White House FIFA World Cup 2026 Task Force stated on Wednesday that the Trump administration cannot ensure safety from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions at upcoming events. The World Cup is set to take place in June and July 2026, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Andrew Giuliani, a close ally of President Donald Trump, heads the task force organizing the tournament. During a press briefing with foreign journalists, he addressed concerns regarding the potential for ICE to conduct raids where fans gather.

“We’re having continuous conversation with this,” Giuliani said. “The one thing is, I’ve known the president for 25 years. The president does not rule out anything that will help make American citizens safer.” His remarks come amid fears that non-US citizens could face deportation during the tournament.

Giuliani referenced a recent incident where a father of two was arrested by ICE at a FIFA Club World Cup game in New Jersey, emphasizing, “There’ll be zero tolerance for flying drones around stadiums.” He explained that heightened security measures are in response to various threats, including potential aerial attacks.

The Department of Homeland Security has recently boasted about increased removals of undocumented individuals. Many immigrants feel vulnerable, especially as Trump’s administration tightened immigration policies soon after taking office.

Giuliani assured that individuals with proper visas would have a good experience in the U.S. if they comply with laws. He pointed out that the wait time for visa appointments has significantly decreased.

However, he indicated that screening processes for visa applicants have not changed, and scrutiny over social media accounts is expected, which has alarmed prospective visitors.

Meanwhile, Iran announced a boycott of the World Cup draw due to the U.S. government’s refusal to issue visas to most of its delegation. Giuliani confirmed that some Iranian officials received visas, while others did not. “Every single decision is a national security decision,” he stated, emphasizing the need to protect American citizens while hosting international visitors.

Under Trump’s administration, countries including Afghanistan and Somalia have faced stringent travel restrictions. Concern remains high about possible deportations during major events like the World Cup.