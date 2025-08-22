WASHINGTON, D.C. — Concerns are escalating among NASA employees as rumors of impending layoffs and reorganizations swirl. These changes come as part of efforts to meet budget quotas for the 2026 fiscal year.

Keith Cowing, founder of NASA Watch, expressed dissatisfaction with the treatment of NASA employees, stating that their dedication is being undervalued. Cowing described the environment as increasingly militaristic and oppressive since new management directives were introduced.

In a recent statement, Cowing emphasized the emotional toll on employees, noting, “It’s hard to press ahead when your management treats you like cattle or sheep.” He pointed to the legacy of NASA’s workforce, highlighting their contributions to global space exploration.

As NASA prepares for possible cuts in September, many employees are concerned about their future and the impact on ongoing projects. Cowing called for a collective effort to advocate for NASA employees, while also announcing his intention to step back to focus on personal endeavors.

“I am not done with NASA. No one ever is,” he said, reflecting the loyalty many have toward the agency despite the uncertainty ahead.

Meanwhile, in Colorado, mayors from major cities are urging state legislators to reconsider new regulations impacting artificial intelligence in the wake of a budget gap of $800 million. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade, and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman expressed their concerns about Senate Bill 205, which is set to take effect in February 2026.

The mayors argue that the bill, if implemented in its current form, could hinder business growth and innovation in the state. They have called for amendments to the legislation, emphasizing that the concerns raised are non-partisan.

“We cannot afford to do nothing. Inaction will cause real harm to Colorado’s economy,” the letter from the mayors stated.

In both scenarios, a sense of urgency and concern permeates as industries brace for potential upheaval, with employees and public officials calling for adjustments and support as they navigate forthcoming challenges.