Concerns Rise Over Feel Free Herbal Supplement’s Health Risks

Oklahoma City, OK — An herbal supplement marketed as a dietary aid is raising alarms due to potential health risks. Feel Free, a product from Botanic Tonics, is sold at gas stations and retailers across the U.S. and is claimed to promote relaxation and enhance mood.

Using a blend of kava extract and kratom leaf, users have begun sharing alarming experiences online, with some reporting severe side effects including skin infections, seizures, and withdrawal symptoms. Concerns about the product’s addictive nature have surfaced on platforms like Reddit.

Chris Oflyng, a 28-year-old from Madison, Wisconsin, spoke to Fox News Digital about his troubling experience with Feel Free. He initially turned to kratom as an alternative to Adderall, seeking a seemingly safer option. However, he quickly discovered that the tonic led to addiction.

“I feel good in my body. I’ve heard this with other people too — they find kratom and it’s the last frontier of their addiction because it’s just a mix of a little bit of everything,” Oflyng explained.

Oflyng shared that his daily consumption reached five to ten doses, leading to nausea, excessive sweating, and skin problems. “My skin would start to become reptilian-like,” he described. The combination of kratom and kava made withdrawal particularly challenging. “They’re very different from traditional drug withdrawals — more like an antidepressant withdrawal that leads to hard cravings.”

Jasmine Adeoye, 30, from Texas, began using Feel Free in 2022 after quitting alcohol. Initially believing it would assist with her social anxiety, she progressively increased her intake to 12 doses per day by 2023. Her spending escalated to $3,000 monthly. “I was in a deep depression, tired all the time and had high anxiety,” Adeoye said.

After quitting abruptly, she faced severe withdrawal symptoms but eventually regained her sense of self after six months.

Dr. Lauri Wright, a professor at the University of South Florida, highlighted the dangers of kratom’s interaction with kava, stating, “Kratom acts on mu-opioid receptors, leading to dependence and withdrawal symptoms that resemble those from opioids.” She added that reported side effects might include nausea and hallucinations, while heavy use of kava may cause liver issues.

Despite the alarming reports, Botanic Tonics maintains its commitment to consumer safety, emphasizing that Feel Free includes natural ingredients. The company has added warnings regarding dosage and encourages responsible use.

As more individuals recount adverse experiences, experts advise caution toward supplements like Feel Free, especially for those with a history of substance use.