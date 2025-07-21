Entertainment
Concerns Rise Over Hulk Hogan’s Health Amid Ongoing Silence
ELMONT, New York (AP) — Concerns about Hulk Hogan‘s health are growing following comments from the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Despite Hogan’s camp denying serious issues, the lack of recent updates has alarmed fans and commentators alike.
On July 20, host Garrett Gonzales pointed out Hogan’s increasing absence from public life, noting that the silence has fueled speculation. Dave Meltzer, a wrestling journalist, admitted, “I do not know anything more. He’s obviously been in and out of the hospital. It’s probably not good.”
The situation has worried those close to the wrestling legend. Gonzales echoed this concern, stating, “The hush-hushness about it makes it a little worse than I would think.” Meltzer concurred, saying, “The way it’s all been done makes me feel like it’s worse than we’re being told.”
Concerns initially peaked in mid-June when Bubba the Love Sponge claimed Hogan had undergone critical neck surgery. He suggested family members were being called to say their goodbyes, a claim quickly denied by Hogan’s representatives who stated he was recovering and mobile.
Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, addressed the rumors on Instagram, declaring, “He’s definitely not in a coma! His heart is strong… He’s healing, and we’re taking it one day at a time.” However, with no recent public appearances or statements from Hogan and growing worries from Meltzer, fans remain anxious about his condition.
Recent Posts
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
- Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts
- Emma Navarro Pokes Fun at Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests