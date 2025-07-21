Concerns Rise Over Hulk Hogan’s Health Amid Ongoing Silence

ELMONT, New York (AP) — Concerns about Hulk Hogan‘s health are growing following comments from the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Despite Hogan’s camp denying serious issues, the lack of recent updates has alarmed fans and commentators alike.

On July 20, host Garrett Gonzales pointed out Hogan’s increasing absence from public life, noting that the silence has fueled speculation. Dave Meltzer, a wrestling journalist, admitted, “I do not know anything more. He’s obviously been in and out of the hospital. It’s probably not good.”

The situation has worried those close to the wrestling legend. Gonzales echoed this concern, stating, “The hush-hushness about it makes it a little worse than I would think.” Meltzer concurred, saying, “The way it’s all been done makes me feel like it’s worse than we’re being told.”

Concerns initially peaked in mid-June when Bubba the Love Sponge claimed Hogan had undergone critical neck surgery. He suggested family members were being called to say their goodbyes, a claim quickly denied by Hogan’s representatives who stated he was recovering and mobile.

Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, addressed the rumors on Instagram, declaring, “He’s definitely not in a coma! His heart is strong… He’s healing, and we’re taking it one day at a time.” However, with no recent public appearances or statements from Hogan and growing worries from Meltzer, fans remain anxious about his condition.