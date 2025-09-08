Concerns Rise Over Soldier Field Turf Before Vikings vs. Bears Game

CHICAGO, Ill. – As the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears prepare for their Monday night game, concerns about the quality of the turf at Soldier Field have emerged. Reports indicate that the playing surface is not in ideal condition, prompting action from the field crew.

Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reported at 4:42 p.m. ET that several members of the crew were seen evaluating the turf and applying a sand and seed mix to affected areas. The field had recently been re-sodded, but early evaluations show that it may not hold up for the game.

The NFL has established minimum standards for field quality, and issues like this raise questions about the safety of players. If the field is deemed unsafe, it could potentially disrupt the game plans for both teams. Speculation abounds on what the Vikings and Bears would have to do if the game were to be relocated.

“What would the Vikings and Bears do? Play tomorrow in Minnesota or at some other site?” one analyst questioned, emphasizing the logistical challenges of such a scenario. With kickoff approaching in less than three hours, all eyes will be on the field’s condition as the teams prepare to take the field.