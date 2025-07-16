News
Concerts on the Square Rescheduled Due to Weather Threat
MADISON, Wis. — This week’s Concerts on the Square performance has been postponed from Wednesday to Thursday night due to anticipated severe weather. The concert is now set for 7 p.m. on July 17.
Forecasters have issued Alert Day conditions for Wednesday, warning of strong storms expected to hit southern Wisconsin between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. This forecast prompted the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra to reschedule the event to avoid potential disruption for concert-goers.
The theme for this week’s Concerts on the Square is “Mozart & Mahler,” featuring harpist Johanna Wienholts and WCO Principal Flutist Brandon LePage. The orchestra plans to perform the overture from Mozart’s renowned “Marriage of Figaro” and the “Adagietto” from Mahler’s Fifth Symphony.
As usual, concert attendees can start setting out blankets on the King Street corner lawn at 3 p.m., with the street opening at 5 p.m. Plans remain flexible, depending on weather conditions, but organizers hope for a successful event Thursday.
