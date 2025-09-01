AI Concierge Aiva Assists Commuters in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Aiva, a digital concierge powered by artificial intelligence, has been serving commuters at the Punggol Coast MRT station and Ang Mo Kio bus interchange since late 2024. Aiva is known for her smart appearance, complete with a crease-free SBS Transit uniform and a welcoming smile.

Available around the clock, Aiva provides directions and helpful recommendations to passengers who need assistance. SBS Transit, the transport operator behind Aiva, aims to enhance the commuting experience through technology, thus reducing wait times and improving overall service.

“Aiva makes my journey easier. I can just ask her for directions instead of looking for a staff member,” said commuter John Tan, who frequently uses the city’s public transport system. Feedback from users like Tan has been overwhelmingly positive since Aiva’s rollout.

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, Aiva represents a significant step toward integrating smart technology into everyday life in Singapore. SBS Transit plans to expand her services across more stations in the coming years, offering even greater support to commuters.

With the rise of AI in public transport, Aiva stands out as a pioneering figure, showcasing how advanced technology can enhance real-world services.