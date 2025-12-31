News
Concord’s Keach Park Lights Enhance Youth Soccer Opportunities
Concord, New Hampshire — New 70-foot light poles now rise from the perimeter of Keach Park, illuminating one of Concord’s most popular athletic fields. This project, aimed at supporting youth equity and access to outdoor recreation, comes after years of advocacy by the community group Change for Concord.
The installation of these lights will provide the Heights area with its only athletic field equipped with lights, apart from the Memorial Field complex. However, some community advocates express disappointment, as the lights will only cover a youth-sized field, smaller than a traditional soccer pitch. Fisto Ndayishimiye, a leader with Change for Concord, said, “Our proposal to the city council sought lights for the entire field to enhance inclusivity, enabling various groups to utilize the space.”
David Gill, Concord’s Parks & Recreation Director, addressed these concerns, explaining that the current design is sufficient for a seven-on-seven soccer match. He emphasized that this change will significantly increase soccer clinic availability and general use of the field. To mitigate potential issues, the city opted against installing additional lights that might interfere with a nearby softball diamond.
Gill assured the community that the existing plan minimizes light pollution and complies with environmental regulations. Installation commenced last month, with hopes of nighttime use starting between May and June next year.
On Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, the field will be available for rent for leagues and organized groups from dusk until 10 p.m. In cases of heavy rain or unsafe conditions, the field will be closed, and notifications will be sent through the Parks & Recreation department.
Despite not securing every aspect they desired, Ndayishimiye expressed his gratitude for the steps taken after years of discussion, stating, “I really appreciate the leaders of the community and our city staff for making this happen, even though it took a long time.”
