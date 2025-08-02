News
Coney Community Advisory Committee Questions Casino Project Plans
Coney Island, NY — The Coney Community Advisory Committee (CAC) met for the first time on Wednesday to discuss a proposed casino project, called The Coney, at Coney Island. This meeting is crucial as the committee must approve the plan for the New York State Gaming Commission to consider awarding a gaming license.
During the two-hour meeting, committee members posed various questions after the project’s representatives, including Thor Equities and Saratoga Casino Holdings, presented their vision for the casino. City Council Member Justin Brannan was elected as committee chair early in the session, but the atmosphere quickly shifted to a rigorous interrogation of project details.
Committee member Marissa Solomon expressed skepticism about the job projections presented at the meeting, noting that the developers claimed 182 full-time jobs would be available for local residents. “We’re talking about projections here in terms of how hiring works five years from now,” said Peter McEneaney, a representative of Thor Equities. He explained that the number is based on demographic studies, and it’s possible that more jobs could emerge as the project develops.
Transportation issues were a major concern for the committee, with McEneaney stating that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority supports the addition of an express service on the F line to accommodate increased ridership. “It’s not just for the project, but it would change commute times for residents of Coney Island because their train service would be more reliable,” he said.
However, some committee members cautioned about overpromising on potential improvements, particularly regarding subway and ferry services. Lucy Mujica Diaz, a local resident, voiced her concerns about parking challenges, stating, “This community can’t hold that,” referring to the expected influx of visitors.
Questions also arose regarding funding for community initiatives, with Solomon questioning the adequacy of a proposed $200 million trust fund for local enhancements. “The trust was never meant to cover all of those things,” McEneaney clarified. The fund is intended to enhance the experiences of Coney Island residents.
Emergency management plans were discussed as well, especially in light of the neighborhood’s vulnerability to flooding and past hurricanes. Sara Davis, a principal of FXCollaborative, said efforts were underway to ensure the casino can serve as a community refuge during emergencies.
The CAC’s review will continue through September 30, with additional public meetings planned. The date of the next meeting has not yet been set.
