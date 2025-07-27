Coney Island Attack: Three Officers Injured in Teen Fight Response

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Three NYPD officers were injured while responding to a fight involving teenagers late Friday night. The incident occurred around 11:48 p.m. near Surf Avenue and Stillwell Avenue, just steps from the famous Nathan's hot dogs.

According to police, they received a 911 call about an ongoing assault and arrived to find two groups of teenagers engaged in a brawl. As the officers attempted to intervene, the situation escalated.

Two officers were punched in the face and chest during the altercation, while a third officer was struck in the head with a heavy object, resulting in a minor cut. All three were transported to nearby hospitals and have since been reported in stable condition.

Authorities arrested two 17-year-old males in connection with the incident. They face multiple charges, including assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration. Their arraignment is expected to occur shortly.

The cause of the fight is still under investigation, with police working to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the altercation.

Mayor Eric Adams commented on the incident, expressing concern about the attack on police officers, stating, “When someone openly assaults a police officer, you are attacking our symbol of safety. It cannot be tolerated.”