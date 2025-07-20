Coney Island Offers $1 Hot Dogs, Attracts Big Crowds in Johnstown

Johnstown, Pennsylvania – A restaurant in Cambria County drew large crowds on Saturday with a huge deal on hot dogs. Coney Island offered $1 hot dogs with unlimited toppings from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

To take advantage of the deal, customers had to order inside the restaurant since call-ins were not allowed. Each customer was limited to purchasing five hot dogs. Co-owner Taylor Clark reported that nearly 3,000 hot dogs were sold during the promotion.

Clark expressed gratitude for the community’s support, saying, “People came out in droves. We had a line down the street close to Dollar General, and then we had a line going the other way down to Flood City Cafe. This community supports us every day, not just these days, but in special situations like this. There’s not a better community to be a part of.”

Coney Island will continue to have their regular Saturday special, selling six hot dogs for $12 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.