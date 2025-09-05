Sports
Congo Brazzaville Battles Tanzania in World Cup Qualifier Tonight
BRAZZAVILLE, Congo (September 5, 2025) — Congo Brazzaville will host Tanzania in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier today at the Alphonse Massamba-Débat Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 16:00 GMT, which is 17:00 local time in Congo and 19:00 in Tanzania.
Tanzania currently sits second in Group E, trailing leaders Morocco by six points, while Congo is at the bottom of the group with zero points. Both teams are looking to improve their standings in this qualifying campaign.
Tanzania’s coach, Hemed Suleiman, expressed confidence in his team’s preparation. “The team is well-prepared for this away fixture and focused on securing a positive result before returning home to face Niger on September 9,” he said.
In their last five matches, Tanzania has demonstrated solid defense and efficient scoring, while Congo has struggled with consistency. According to the latest predictions, the game could see under 2.5 goals, with some analysts backing Congo to win 2-0.
Congo will be looking to turn their fortunes around after a disappointing start in the qualifiers. The stakes are high as both teams aim to vie for a better position in preparation for future matches.
As the teams prepare for kickoff, all eyes will be on the players to see who can rise to the occasion and secure a vital three points.
