Congo Seeks First Win Against Senegal in Africa Nations Championship

Zanzibar City, Tanzania — The Republic of Congo aims for its first victory of the 2025 Africa Nations Championship when it faces Senegal on Tuesday, August 12, at 10 a.m. ET. This second match of Group D will be held at Amaan Stadium.

Senegal opened their campaign in the tournament with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Nigeria. Christian Gomis scored the only goal of the match, putting Senegal in a favorable position early in the tournament. In contrast, Congo was held to a 1-1 draw in their opening match against Sudan.

Congo’s coach is expected to make strategic adjustments to ensure they secure their first points in the competition. “We are looking to learn from our previous match and come out stronger against Senegal,” he stated in a press conference.

Fans in the United States can watch the match live on beIN Sports or stream it on beIN Sports CONNECT. This opportunity provides a chance for American viewers to support their respective teams as the championship progresses.

Both teams have a history of competitive soccer, with Senegal currently holding a slight edge in previous encounters. The stakes are high as they vie for qualification in the next stage of the tournament.

As the tournament unfolds, all eyes will be on the performance of Congo, who desperately seeks a win to lift their spirits and boost their chances of advancing.