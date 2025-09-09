Congo DR and Senegal Face Off in Key World Cup Qualifier

KINSHASA, Congo DR – The 2026 World Cup qualifiers heat up this Tuesday as Congo DR hosts Senegal at Stade des Martyrs in a crucial Group B match. The Leopards lead the group with 16 points, just one ahead of Senegal, making this clash particularly decisive.

Congo DR has shown strong form lately, winning its last four qualifying matches, with their record boasting 11 goals scored and only three conceded. The team secured a convincing 4-1 victory over South Sudan in its last outing, boosting their confidence ahead of this pivotal game.

“Victory would provide us with a vital advantage as we approach the final stretch of the qualifiers,” said Congo DR coach Sébastien Desabre. Historically, however, they have struggled against Senegal, not beating them since 1968, with five losses and two draws in seven encounters since.

For Senegal, this match carries significant stakes as they remain unbeaten in the qualifiers yet have drawn more matches than they would have liked. Under pressure to secure a win, Senegal managed a 2-0 victory over Sudan recently, with their captain, Sadio Mané, playing a critical role.

“Each match is crucial. We need to walk away with points to solidify our chance at qualification,” stated Senegal coach Pape Thiaw.

This match is also historic as it marks the first time Senegal has played on Congolese soil, adding to the excitement for the locals who will cheer for the Leopards.

Both teams are expected to field competitive lineups, with Congo DR looking to leverage their home advantage and Senegal hoping to bring their experience to bear. With only a few matches left in the qualifiers, every point counts, making this encounter one to watch.