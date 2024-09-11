Politics
Congress Announces Third List of Candidates for Haryana Assembly Elections
Chandigarh: The Congress party has released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. This list includes the names of 40 candidates, increasing the total number of announced candidates to 81.
The third list features notable nominations, including Aditya Surjewala, son of senior leader Randeep Surjewala, who will contest from the Kaithal seat. The party has also nominated Chander Mohan, the son of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, from the Panchkula seat.
Prior to this, the Congress party had announced a total of 41 candidates in its first and second lists. Now, only nine seats remain where candidates have yet to be announced. The final date for filing nominations is September 12.
The third list includes candidates contesting from various constituencies, such as: Chander Mohan from Panchkula, Nirmal Singh from Ambala City, and Akaram Khan from Jagadhri among others.
Additionally, D. P. Roy has been nominated for the Pehowa seat, while Sumita Virk will contest from Karnal. The party has also fielded Karan Dalal from Palwal and Purl Chaudhary from Pataudi, among others.
Prominent figures within the Congress party, including former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Vinesh Phogat, submitted their nomination papers prior to the release of the third list.
The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled for October 5, with the counting of votes set for October 8.
