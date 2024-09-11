Connect with us

Politics

Congress Announces Third List of Candidates for Haryana Assembly Elections

Published

4 hours ago

on

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Candidates List

Chandigarh: The Congress party has released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. This list includes the names of 40 candidates, increasing the total number of announced candidates to 81.

The third list features notable nominations, including Aditya Surjewala, son of senior leader Randeep Surjewala, who will contest from the Kaithal seat. The party has also nominated Chander Mohan, the son of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, from the Panchkula seat.

Prior to this, the Congress party had announced a total of 41 candidates in its first and second lists. Now, only nine seats remain where candidates have yet to be announced. The final date for filing nominations is September 12.

The third list includes candidates contesting from various constituencies, such as: Chander Mohan from Panchkula, Nirmal Singh from Ambala City, and Akaram Khan from Jagadhri among others.

Additionally, D. P. Roy has been nominated for the Pehowa seat, while Sumita Virk will contest from Karnal. The party has also fielded Karan Dalal from Palwal and Purl Chaudhary from Pataudi, among others.

Prominent figures within the Congress party, including former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Vinesh Phogat, submitted their nomination papers prior to the release of the third list.

The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled for October 5, with the counting of votes set for October 8.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.