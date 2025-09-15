Congress Leaders Unite to Address Cuba’s Economic Crisis

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Members of Congress gathered with international dignitaries on Saturday during the Cuban Democratic Directorate’s “Save Cuba” conference, highlighting the worsening economic conditions in Cuba.

The event took place at the Big Five Club in west Miami-Dade, where speakers emphasized urgent action is necessary to address the island’s turmoil. One speaker declared, “The cancer is communism, the cancer is that illegitimate regime.”

Rep. Carlos Giménez, R-Florida, announced his intention to advocate for a strict approach towards Cuba. “I want all travel to Cuba to stop today,” he stated, urging for the release of political prisoners and advocating for a halt to monetary support flowing to the Cuban regime. “We’re really serious about damaging the regime,” Giménez continued. “The money that’s coming from this country needs to stop.”

Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, R-Florida, also voiced concerns regarding Cuba’s governance, linking it to both economic instability and U.S. national security threats. “The regime in Cuba, which is a threat to national security in the United States, is struggling,” he said.

Díaz-Balart referenced the frequent power grid failures affecting millions of Cubans, stating, “It has no proper support within the island. It can’t provide any basic necessities.”

International dignitaries from Sweden, Taiwan, and Ukraine attended the conference, uniting against Cuba’s government. Giménez concluded, “We have to do everything in our power to make sure it gets even weaker and weaker so that the people of Cuba can rise up and have the freedom that they deserve.”

While the conference focused on seeking solutions for Cuba’s economic crisis, the path forward remains uncertain.