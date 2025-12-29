Congress Opposes DHS Rule on Public Charge Amid Immigration Debate

Washington, D.C. (December 22, 2025)—House and Senate immigration leaders have submitted a formal regulatory comment to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), opposing the Trump Administration’s proposed ‘Public Charge Ground of Inadmissibility’ rule. The lawmakers warn that this rule unlawfully rewrites existing immigration law and would deter immigrant families from accessing essential health, nutrition, and housing assistance.

The proposed rule would change the meaning of ‘public charge,’ which has been defined for over 135 years as individuals who rely primarily on government support. If immigrants are deemed likely to become a public charge, it could affect their ability to enter the U.S. The Trump Administration’s proposal may penalize immigrants for utilizing benefits like health care and nutrition that Congress intended to support working families.

“DHS is seeking to circumvent Congress by administratively altering the 135-year-old meaning of the term ‘public charge’ in violation of congressional intent,” the Members wrote in their letter. They emphasized that Congress has consistently preserved access to vital programs for certain immigrant populations.

Citing that federal agencies recognize programs such as Medicaid and SNAP as crucial for promoting public health and food security, the Members highlighted the dangers of this rule. It could foster fear and confusion in immigrant communities, leading families to forgo necessary assistance.

DHS acknowledges in its drafted rule that the policy could worsen health outcomes, increase poverty, and lead to higher emergency room usage. Such harms would echo beyond immigrant households and affect communities nationwide.

Additionally, recent legislation has solidified the access to public benefits for immigrants. “Congress has made decisions about benefits access through eligibility rules, not by penalizing people for utilizing those benefits,” lawmakers stated. They urged DHS to abandon the proposed rule in favor of regulations that reflect congressional intent while ensuring families are not punished for accessing life-sustaining assistance.

The comment was submitted by notable lawmakers including Rep. Jamie Raskin, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Sen. Dick Durbin, and others who represent a united front against the proposed changes.