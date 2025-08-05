Congressman Flood Hosts Town Hall at University of Nebraska-Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — U.S. Congressman Mike Flood, R-Neb., held a town hall meeting Monday evening at the Kimball Recital Hall, University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The event started at 5 p.m. CT and included a question-and-answer session for constituents.

As attendees lined up well before the doors opened at 4:30 p.m., Flood discussed key issues, including funding the government and local projects. This town hall marks Flood’s third in recent months, as he continues to engage with residents of Nebraska‘s 1st Congressional District.

“We’re certainly going to talk about the One Big Beautiful Bill that recently passed; a lot of folks in Lincoln have been asking for information about it,” Flood told KLIN News prior to the event. He also mentioned ongoing discussions regarding the East Beltway and relocating the Lincoln Post Office.

During the town hall, which extended a half-hour beyond its initial conclusion, Flood faced both cheers and boos from the audience. This mix of responses reflects the diverse opinions among constituents on national and local issues.

This public event is open to all, although seating is limited to 750 attendees. A clear bag policy is in place, with no signs or backpacks allowed. Nebraska Public Media livestreamed the town hall for those unable to attend.

For further inquiries about the town hall, participants can contact Congressman Flood’s Lincoln office at 402-438-1598.