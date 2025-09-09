Conjuring: Last Rites Breaks Box Office Records with $194 Million Opening

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Warner Bros. has achieved yet another milestone with the release of The Conjuring: Last Rites, which debuted in theaters on September 5, 2025. The film grossed an impressive $194 million globally, setting a new record for horror film openings.

Directed by Michael Chaves, the latest installment in the Conjuring Universe reeled in $84 million domestically, marking the largest opening weekend in the franchise’s history. The international haul added another $110 million, bringing its total significantly over expectations.

The Conjuring Universe, created by James Wan in 2013, has now grossed over $2.3 billion overall, making it the highest-grossing horror franchise to date. The film stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who reprise their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

This weekend’s release of The Conjuring: Last Rites helps Warner Bros. continue a remarkable streak of success, with seven straight films earning over $40 million in their opening weekends. The last record held by Disney was for seven films from 2017 to 2018.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, who rated it 56% on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience response has been more favorable, with a score of 79%. Fans of the franchise have largely embraced it, indicating its strong draw among viewers.

In other box office news, Disney’s filmed version of Hamilton grossed $10 million over the weekend. This release celebrated the play’s 10th anniversary and follows a successful run on Disney+.

Meanwhile, the horror film Weapons continued to perform well, taking in an estimated $3.8 million, bringing its total to nearly $90 million.

The Conjuring: Last Rites not only beat previous Warner Bros. hits but also knocked out any competition, suggesting that the horror genre is enjoying a resurgence in theaters following a challenging 2024. The final installment of this franchise may well be poised for further box office success.