Entertainment
The Conjuring: Last Rites Set for Record Opening Weekend
LOS ANGELES, CA
New Line Cinema‘s horror film, The Conjuring: Last Rites, is on track for a franchise-record opening weekend of $65 million following a strong $30 million debut on Friday, September 5, including Thursday night’s previews. This performance surpasses the previous record held by 2018’s The Nun, which opened to $53.8 million. The film is expected to perform well as it heads into its three-day weekend.
If the initial estimates hold, Last Rites would secure the fifth-best opening ever for the month of September. That list includes hits such as 2017’s It, which opened at $123 million. Furthermore, Last Rites is projected to take the top spot for horror films released this year, surpassing May’s Final Destination Bloodlines, which grossed $51 million.
Last Rites debuted with a remarkable $8.5 million during preview screenings, breaking The Nun’s previous record of $5.4 million. This success indicates a strong demand for this installment within the Conjuring franchise. Data from audience exits showed a 60% definite recommend rating, suggesting positive word-of-mouth support.
The film’s audience demographic skews young, with 69% of the preview crowd aged 18-34. Notably, the film received high enthusiasm from younger viewers aged 13 to 17, with a staggering 92% approval. Audience breakdowns revealed that 44% identified as Latino or Hispanic, 28% as Caucasian, 14% as Black, and 8% as Asian American.
Critics have been less enthusiastic, with a 58% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This score is similar to 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which received a 56% approval rating. The Devil Made Me Do It’s release during the COVID-19 lockdown on HBO Max limited its box office potential, resulting in a domestic total of $65.6 million.
With its intriguing mix of established characters and new horror, The Conjuring: Last Rites aims to captivate older fans while drawing in new viewers. As Warner Bros celebrates this weekend’s anticipated success, the franchise continues its record-breaking trajectory.
