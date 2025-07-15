Connecticut Lottery Draw Results for July 14, 2025

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Lottery held its daily drawings on July 14, 2025, offering multiple games for players hoping to win big. Participants could enter games like CT Lotto, Lucky for Life, Cash 5, Powerball, and Mega Millions.

For this Monday’s results, the Powerball numbers drawn were 08-12-45-46-63, with the Power Play set at 2. In addition, the Lucky for Life game showed numbers 19-21-26-40-48, with a Lucky Ball of 16.

In daily draws, the Play 3 with Wild Ball numbers for midday were 0-7-1, with a Wild Ball of 4. The evening draw resulted in 6-6-6, with a Wild Ball of 9. The Play 4 with Wild Ball draws showed midday numbers as 3-4-9-5 and an evening result of 4-8-0-7, accompanied by Wild Balls of 1 and 0 respectively.

Players who win lottery prizes up to $599 can claim them at any authorized CT Lottery retailer without needing additional forms. For winnings between $600 and $5,000, prizes can be claimed either by mail or in person at the Connecticut Lottery Headquarters.

Winners claiming prizes from $5,001 to $49,999 must do so in person at the lottery headquarters, while all prizes over $50,000 require in-person claims. Nonetheless, winners must provide a government-issued photo ID and their Social Security card.

The Connecticut Lottery Headquarters is located at 15 Sterling Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. For further details regarding claiming prizes and finding High-Tier Claim Centers, visit the official Connecticut Lottery website.